Iran warns any country providing Israel with military arms

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters gave a stern warning that any country providing the Israeli regime with military equipment of any kind would be deemed complicit in the act of aggression against Iran and turn into a legitimate target.

In a statement released on Saturday evening, the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters said the military intelligence indicates that the Zionist regime, despite possessing the world’s most advanced and expensive anti-missile air defense systems and benefitting from full supports from the US, has lost a substantial portion of its radar and air defense capabilities following the effectual and crushing attacks conducted by the missile and drone divisions of the Iranian Armed Forces and is facing a shortage of ammunition and ordnance.

The Headquarters warned that any country delivering any type of military equipment or radars by air or sea freight to assist the Zionist regime will be deemed to be accomplice in the war of aggression on Iran and become a legitimate target for the Iranian Armed Forces.

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It has carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites that resulted in the martyrdom of over 400 Iranians, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists and ordinary citizens.

The Iranian military forces started counterattacks immediately afterwards. They Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has carried out 18 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as of June 21 as part of Operation True Promise 3.

MNA/TSN