Israeli strikes hit 8 ambulances and 3 medical center

Israeli attacks have severely damaged eight ambulances and three emergency medical centers across Iran, said the head of Iran’s Emergency Medical Organization.

Jafar Miadfar told IRNA on Saturday that 14 emergency workers were injured in the strikes, with two hospitalized in critical condition due to trauma sustained during the blasts.

“This shows the aggressor regime makes no distinction between medical infrastructure and military targets,” Miadfar said.

Despite the damage and risks, emergency personnel continue to operate “on the front lines of providing services,” he added, emphasizing their commitment to saving lives amid the ongoing aggression.