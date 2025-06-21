US interests in region within Iran's reach

As the full-scale war between Iran and Israel enters its eighth day, speculation has intensified about the United States' direct entry into the battlefield; a scenario that would not only transform the military equations of the region, but also confront America's vast and vital interests in West Asia with immediate and unprecedented threats.

The United States has dozens of active bases in Iraq, Syria, Jordan, the Persian Gulf littoral states, and the Arabian Peninsula, which are already the target of repeated warnings from Resistance forces.

The drone attack on a US base in Jordan near the Syria-Iraq border, in which several American soldiers were killed and wounded, once again showed that even areas that were considered to be safer are now within reach.

In total, the US has around 40,000 to 45,000 troops stationed in the region. All of these bases are now under immediate threat, and direct US entry into the war would make them legitimate targets for asymmetric responses from Iran and its allies.

MNA/