No Iranian official has demanded White House meeting

The permanent mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations in New York says no Iranian official has demanded a meeting at the White House.

The mission issued a statement on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Iran has “reached out” and “wants to negotiate.”

The Iranian mission rejected the claim as a lie, saying that no Iranian official has ever demanded to “kneel down at the gates of the White House.”

The only thing that is more despicable than his lies is his cowardly threats against the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, the mission further said.

Trump, in recent days, has intensified his rhetoric against Iran amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on the country, which began on June 13. He said that Iran “should surrender unconditionally.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei dismissed Trump’s threats. He said that the Iranian nation stands firm against both an imposed war and imposed peace, emphasizing that the Iranian nation will never surrender.

