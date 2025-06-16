Russia urges citizens in Israel to leave country

“All Russian citizens who are in Israel should leave the country until the situation normalizes,” Viktorov told the Rossia 24 broadcaster, advising citizens to leave through Egypt, where they have visa-free access and can take flights back to Russia.

“The situation is tense, I must admit,” he said. “The threat to the lives and health of both diplomats and Russian citizens in Israel is quite real.”

The ambassador said contingency plans are being considered in case a broader evacuation becomes necessary. Over the weekend, Russia’s Embassy in Tehran temporarily suspended activity at its consulate there and pulled a group of its citizens from the country.

