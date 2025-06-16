Seyed Ali Madanizadeh elected as new economy minister

Madanizadeh, born in 1982 in Iran, is one of the most prominent figures in economics in recent years.

He holds a master's degree in electrical engineering from Sharif University of Technology, a master's degree in computational mathematics from Stanford University, and a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago.

Madanizadeh is the president of Sharif University of Technology. His areas of expertise include macroeconomics, monetary and fiscal policies, international trade, and industrial structures, topics that play a central role in both his teaching and research.

His executive background is also extensive and diverse. Among the most important of them are:

- Head of the Modeling Group at the Monetary and Banking Research Institute of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI)

- Economic advisor at Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization (PBO)

- Member of the Executive Board of the Information Technology Organization of Iran

- Member of the CBI Liquidity Committee

- Member of the Monetary and Credit Council Commission

- Director of the major projects for reforming the budget structure and the CBI law

