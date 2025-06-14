  1. Politics
Jun 14, 2025, 10:51 AM

Iran reports minor damages to Fordow nuclear facility

Iran reports minor damages to Fordow nuclear facility

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – A senior nuclear official in Iran has reported limited damages to the Fordow nuclear site near Qom after the Israeli regime's strikes on Friday night.

"There has been limited damage to some areas at the Fordow enrichment site," Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said in an interview with the national TV on Saturday morning.

"We had already moved a significant portion of the equipment and materials out, and there was no extensive damage and there are no concerns about contamination," added Kamalvandi.

The nuclear official also reported yesterday that there was damages to another Iranian nuclear site, namely Natanz in the Israeli regime's attacks.

According to Kamalvandi the outer layer of the Natanz site were damages in the strikes but the underground layers were not.

MNA

News ID 233117

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News