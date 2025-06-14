Iran reports minor damages to Fordow nuclear facility

"There has been limited damage to some areas at the Fordow enrichment site," Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said in an interview with the national TV on Saturday morning.

"We had already moved a significant portion of the equipment and materials out, and there was no extensive damage and there are no concerns about contamination," added Kamalvandi.

The nuclear official also reported yesterday that there was damages to another Iranian nuclear site, namely Natanz in the Israeli regime's attacks.

According to Kamalvandi the outer layer of the Natanz site were damages in the strikes but the underground layers were not.

MNA