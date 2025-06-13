  1. Politics
UNSC emergency meeting begins over Israeli attack on Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – The emergency meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) kicked off late on Friday at the request of Iran following the Israeli regime's attack on Iranian territory.

Iran on Friday called for an emergency UN Security Council's meeting to hold Israel accountable for its attack that targeted the Iranian nuclear program, military facilities and killed its top commanders and scientists.

In the early hours on Friday, several loud explosions were heard in Tehran, the Iranian capital. Minutes later, the Israeli regime announced that it had carried out an operation against Iran.

In the wake of the enemy's attacks, several top Iranian commanders and scientists were martyred.

