Jun 13, 2025, 8:46 PM

Leader says;

Iran to make scoundrel Israel 'miserable'

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued an address to the Iranian nation on Friday night, saying that the Iranian armed forces will respond to the Israeli aggression with all might.

Iran's armed forces will make the scoundrel Zionist regime miserable, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He stressed that the Zionist regime will not escape this crime unscathed.

The Leader assured the Iranian nation that there will be no compromise in this regard.

Since the early hours of Friday, Israel has conducted strikes on several cities across Iran, including Tehran.

The Israeli strikes targeted a number of residential buildings in the Iranian capital, as well as a number of sites in the northwestern city of Tabriz, the western cities of Khorramabad, Kermanshah, Boroujerd, and the central city of Natanz.

The attacks killed a number of military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

On Friday morning, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said these crimes have once again exposed the Tel Aviv regime’s vile nature, and warned that the regime must now await “a severe punishment."

This is a developing story...

