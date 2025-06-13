Iran not to consider any redline in responding to Israel

The remarks were made in the second statement released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces offered condolences on the martyrdom of Iranian civilians, military commanders, and nuclear scientists due to the Israeli attacks that were conducted against Iranian soil early on Friday.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces stressed that now that the terrorist Zionist occupying regime has crossed all red lines, no limitation remains for responding to this crime.
MP/
