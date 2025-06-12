Oman FM announces details of Iran-US next talks

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi announced on Thursday that the sixth round of indirect negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States will take place on Sunday in Muscat, the capital of Oman.

The announcement confirms earlier remarks by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, who stated that preparations were underway for the next round of talks to be held in Muscat on Sunday.

An American official also confirmed Thursday morning that Steve Wietkoff, the US senior, is set to hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Muscat on Sunday.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

