Talks with West does not mean accepting pressure

According to a Mehr News Agency reporter, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated on Wednesday evening in a gathering of political and social activists in Ilam Province that Iran will not agree to a nuclear deal at any price, stressing the country's right to uranium enrichment and scientific research.

“No one can tell us to stop enrichment and research,” he declared. Iran won’t accept any agreement under coercion or pressure, he said.

Pezeshkian stressed the importance of elite participation and public involvement in solving the country’s challenges, noting that internal unity and correct policymaking are key to success.

The president referred to Iran's untapped resources—such as water, soil, tourism, and natural beauty—as evidence of the country's vast potential, emphasizing that mismanagement is a collective failure.

He underlined that Iran negotiates with the U.S. and Europe based on the Leader’s guidelines, reiterating that while Iran has resolved many regional issues, it will not tolerate foreign pressure. "We have now resolved many of our neighbors' problems. We negotiate with the US and Europe according to the policies set by the Leader, but we will never submit to force."

“We’ve made it clear that we’re not pursuing nuclear weapons. But we also won’t allow anyone to bully us,” he stated.

