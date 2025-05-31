  1. World
Saudi FM heads economic delegation on visit to Syria

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has arrived in Damascus on Saturday as he embarked on an official visit to the Syrian capital.

Prince Faisal heads a high-level economic delegation from the Kingdom and is scheduled to meet with new Syrian ruler Ahmad Al-Sharaa, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The high-level economic delegation, which includes Saudi officials from the ministries of finance and investment, will also hold a consultation session with their counterparts from the Syrian side.

Syria and Saudi Arabia had previously discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in the financial sectors. 

The visit comes after the European Union (EU) adopted legal acts on Wednesday to lift nearly all of its economic sanctions on Syria.

