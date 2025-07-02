Syria's ruler held talks with Israeli officials in UAE

According to a source cited by i24NEWS and recited by Al Mayadeen, the April 13 meeting in Abu Dhabi was mediated by the UAE and attended by top Israeli representatives from the Mossad, National Security Council, and Israeli military intelligence.

The meeting appears to have laid the foundation for a phased normalization process, beginning with military and intelligence coordination, followed by a possible Israeli withdrawal from limited areas in southern Syria, and culminating in normalization talks that may include the future of the occupied Golan Heights. Alarmingly, the Syrian source stated that Damascus is "prepared to show flexibility" on the Golan, a territory universally recognized as Syrian but unilaterally annexed by the Israeli regime in violation of international law.

"Peace will not be achieved without concessions from all parties to reach an acceptable formula," the source added, a phrase that rings hollow in the absence of any mention of occupied Palestine, besieged Gaza, or the continued colonization of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

Moreover, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has made it clear that the Golan Heights will not be on the table. Speaking on June 30, he asserted that "the Golan Heights will remain part of the State of Israel," effectively preempting any Syrian hope of recovering its stolen territory. Despite this, Israeli officials continue to press for the inclusion of both Syria and Lebanon in the normalization accords, even as illegal occupation persists.

MNA