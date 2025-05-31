IAEA levels new claims about Iran's nuclear program

Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, a confidential report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog claimed Saturday and called on Tehran to urgently change course and comply with the agency’s probe.

The report by the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency — which was seen by The Associated Press — claims that as of May 17, Iran has amassed 408.6 kilograms (900.8 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60%. That’s an alleged increase of 133.8 kilograms (294.9 pounds) since the IAEA’s last report in February.

Speaking at the Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF) earlier in May, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian asserted Iran’s right to use peaceful nuclear technology for vital sectors, while reiterating that the country neither seeks nor believes in nuclear weapons.

Referring to persistent accusations from some Western powers, Pezeshkian said, “Others continue to claim that Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons. These are nothing but baseless, warmongering allegations.”

“Even the US President said, ‘We must make sure Iran doesn’t have nuclear weapons.’ Fine — let them come and verify. We have nothing to hide. We are neither pursuing nor believe in building nuclear weapons.”

Pezeshkian stressed, “We have the right to use science and technology to develop our country— not for weapons, but for a better life.”

Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing that its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

