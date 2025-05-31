Iran reports progress in nuclear talks with Washington

Mohammad Eslami, the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, said on Saturday that there has been some progress in the ongoing indirect negotiations with the United States.

He also rejected the idea of “zero enrichment,” calling such discussions mere rhetoric primarily meant for the Zionist community's use.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran's position in nuclear negotiations with Washington centers on 'rejecting domination'.

He stated that while there is much to say about enrichment as one of the country's essential needs, Iran’s position in the negotiations fundamentally centers on rejecting domination.

He firmly reiterated that Iran rejects nuclear weapons.

“They have no right to deprive the Iranian nation of its rightful entitlements simply because of their concerns,” Araghchi asserted.

He concluded by saying that Iran will proceed with strength and in line with the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iran and the United States held a fifth round of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program in the Italian capital of Rome on Friday. Just like the previous rounds, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's regional envoy, Steve Witkoff, headed the negotiating delegations in the talks.

Iran has repeatedly stressed that it will not show the slightest flexibility on its right to enrich uranium under any circumstances.

MP/NasimOnline channel