Hamas says agreed to US envoy’s proposed Gaza deal

Hamas has agreed to a proposal presented by U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff for a ceasefire in Gaza that will halt hostilities in the Strip, Tehran-based Press TV reported.

The proposed agreement includes a permanent ceasefire, Israeli forces' withdrawal, humanitarian aid, and a committee to manage the affairs of Gaza.

The deal also involves releasing ten Israeli captives and several bodies in return for an agreed number of Palestinian abductees, with mediators ensuring the terms are upheld.

The media reported Hamas initial agreement with Witkoff's proposed deal on Monday.

According to the media reports, the deal being discussed would see around 10 living hostages and 10 bodies of hostages, along with hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners, released in two stages during a roughly two-month ceasefire. During that time, Israel and Hamas would hold negotiations on the terms of a permanent truce, with the US providing guarantees that it will keep Israel at the table. Israel refused to engage in those talks in the previous deal signed in January, leading to its collapse in March.

MNA