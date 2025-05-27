High-ranking Iranian delegation meet First Lady of Pakistan

The First Lady of Pakistan, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, hosted a high-level Iranian delegation at Bilawal House today, underscoring the continued commitment of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran to deepening bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

The delegation was led by Dr. Reyhaneh Sadat Raeisi, the daughter of the late President Shaheed Ebrahim Raisi. She was accompanied by senior Iranian officials including Dr. Vahed Asghari, Chargé d’Affaires at the Consulate General of Iran; Dr. Saeid Talebi Nia, Director General and Cultural Attaché at Khanae Farhang Iran, Karachi; Ms. Sedigheh, Dr. Parisa Safamanesh, and Mr. Mohammad Ismail, interpreter.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and Sindh Health Minister, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, both sides discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation, particularly in the fields of healthcare, culture, and mutual diplomatic support. The First Lady highlighted the strong historical and cultural ties that bind the two nations, expressing appreciation for Iran’s steadfast solidarity with Pakistan.

“We value Iran’s unwavering support throughout the years. Our countries share a brotherly bond based on mutual respect, cultural affinity, and shared aspirations,” said Aseefa Bhutto Zardari. She also commended Iran’s advancements in healthcare, referencing consistent praise from Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho following her visits to Iranian medical institutions.

Dr. Raeisi conveyed gratitude on behalf of the Iranian leadership for Pakistan’s continued friendship and support. She extended a message of thanks to President Asif Ali Zardari for the condolences and solidarity shown following the tragic death of her father, President Raisi.

In a moment of shared remembrance and reverence, special prayers and Fateha were offered not only for Shaheed President Ebrahim Raisi, but also for Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. The gathering reflected on their legacies of leadership, courage, and service to their people.

The First Lady recalled the late President Raisi’s historic visit to Pakistan: “When your father visited Pakistan, the warmth and love shown by the people reflected the deep respect he commanded. Shaheeds never die; they continue to live in our hearts.”

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of both countries’ commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and working together for regional peace, stability, and development

RHM