Maduro ruling party sweeps parliamentary, regional elections

Preliminary results released by the National Electoral Council (CNE) on Monday showed that the PSUV and its allies had won 82.68 percent of votes cast the previous day for seats in the National Assembly.

The PSUV secured 40 of the 50 seats contested on the national lists, thus consolidating its parliamentary dominance for the next legislative period.

This landslide win will also keep the ruling party in control of the attorney general's office and the top court, whose members are elected by lawmakers.

According to electoral authorities, 42.66% of registered voters cast ballots across the country. Some 21.4 million people were registered, meaning that about 9.12 million voters participated.

Carlos Quintero, vice President of CNE, noted that the figures were the same as the figures in the 2021 elections.

Meanwhile, Elvis Amoroso, president of CNE, said the elections were conducted peacefully and without incidents, thanks to the commitment of the Venezuelan people and security deployment, which guaranteed security and transparency in more than 15,700 polling centers.

Maduro, after casting his vote, stated that the elections “defeated violence and fascism” and reaffirmed Venezuela’s commitment to peace and sovereignty.

The main opposition led by Maria Corina Machado, an engineer and former MP, had urged Venezuelans not to boycott the elections.

Maduro, however, shrugged off the boycott claims, saying “When the opponent withdraws from the field, we advance and occupy the terrain.”

Over 6,600 candidates from 54 political organizations participated in the elections, which renewed 285 deputies, 260 regional legislators, and 24 governors.

