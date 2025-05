She defeated Palestine’s Ibaa Salama 5-3 in her opening match but lost to Uzbekistan’s Gulshan Alimardanova 2-1.

Bahmanyar then earned two wins over Indonesian Arnella Putri Wandari 7-0 and Chinese Taipei’s Hsin-Yu Chan 4-3.

The competition is being held in Tashkent from May 23 to 25.

The competition serves as a qualification for the 2025 World Senior Individual Championships, scheduled for November in Cairo, Egypt.

MP/TSN