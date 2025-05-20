Iran keen on expanding ties with Turkmenistan in energy field

Pezeshkian made the remarks in his meeting with the visiting Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Tehran on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues to expand bilateral relations, particularly in the field of energy.

President Pezeshkian pointed out that Iran is eager to import natural gas from Turkmenistan, while it also has the capacity to export and swap gas with neighboring countries.

He also emphasized the need to build a gas pipeline between the two nations that can support multiple purposes, including domestic use, export, and gas swaps.

In addition to strengthening energy cooperation with the Republic of Turkmenistan, Iran aims to improve its relations with Turkmenistan in areas such as transport, trade, investment, and cultural exchanges, he added.

Turkmenistan’s foreign minister, who is in Tehran for the 18th Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, said that Turkmenistan sees long-term opportunities for economic cooperation with Iran and is committed to enhancing trade routes and border markets.

Meredov stated that the construction operation of a gas pipeline to Iran for domestic consumption, expansion of border trade and organization of border markets, economic and trade cooperation, joint investments, and cooperation to preserve and improve the living conditions of the Caspian Sea were of the main aim of his trip to Iran.

