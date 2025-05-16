Trump's remarks showed his anger at Iran's advancements

Speaking in today's Friday Prayers sermon in the Iranian capital, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ali Akbar Aboutorabi Fard pointed to the recent remarks by Trump on his visit to the Persian Gulf Arab states, "This guy, who was speaking in Arab countries, knows what has happened in various cultural, scientific, economic infrastructure, and power-creation areas in Iran and the region."

The senior cleric added that the US president is angry at the progress the nation has made after the 1979 Revolution.

He added that Trump knows well that it is powerful Iran that is standing against American imperialism and crimes.

Hojatoleslam Aboutorabi Fard also expressed concern about the statistics that show the aging Iranian population, urging the families to increase the birth rate to witness an increase in the population for the sake of the country's future.

MNA/6469047