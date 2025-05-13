Iran's warning made Trump retreat from renaming Persian Gulf

CNN reported on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump intended to change the name of the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Arabia or the Arabian Gulf.

The CNN report added that Trump revised his decision in recent days in order not to anger Iranians amid the bilateral talks on the removal of sanctions and Tehran's nuclear issue.

A source familiar with the matter told CNN that Iranian officials have made it clear that they would firmly oppose such a move.

CNN reported that Trump said Tuesday in remarks in Saudi Arabia that “disaster” is unfolding in the Persian Gulf, before recalling that “they wanted” to name it “Gulf of Iran.”

The CNN report added that Arab nations have long pushed for the Persian Gulf, the body of water off the southern coast of Iran, to be renamed to reflect their countries. But Trump’s comments appear to acknowledge that the move would anger Iranians, who have long pushed for the body of water off the southern cost of their country to continue being referred to as the Persian Gulf.

Trump is on a visit to Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf Arab states.

MNA