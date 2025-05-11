Sri Lanka bus crash leaves 15 dead in Ramboda gorge plunge

The accident occurred along the Nuwara Eliya–Gampola main road, a mountainous route known for its sharp bends and steep drops, Caliber.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to police, more than 35 passengers were injured and have been rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

The ill-fated bus was en route from Kataragama to Kurunegala via Nuwara Eliya when it veered off the road under circumstances that are still under investigation. Emergency responders, including police and medical teams, arrived quickly at the scene to assist with rescue efforts.

