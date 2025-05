The Islamic Republic of Iran's Diplomatic Mission to the United Nations, in response to Reuters' claim about sending Fateh missile launchers to Russia, called the claim absurd.

“This is utterly absurd. We regret that Reuters persists in its habit of circulating baseless allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran. So long as conflict persists between the parties, Iran will abstain from rendering any form of military assistance to either side,” it said.

MNA/IRN85828965