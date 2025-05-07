36th TIBF: Let’s Read for Iran

The newest edition of the Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) will kick off on Wednesday (May 7, 2025) with Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in attendance.

Ebrahim Heydari, spokesperson for the 36th TIBF, announced that after a call for mottos published on February 4, 2025, the Policy Council selected "Let’s Read for Iran" from around 1,500 submissions reviewed by experts.

Held annually in Tehran each May, the TIBF has become a prominent book fair in the Middle East and Asia since its inception in 1988, when it featured 16,000 titles.

Attracting millions of visitors annually, including students, scholars, and families, the TIBF is Iran's most significant cultural event.

The Iran Book and Literature House, a non-governmental institute established in 1992 and commissioned by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, has organized the TIBF for the past three decades, alongside provincial book fairs and cultural festivals. Its primary goal is to promote reading in Iran.

The TIBF facilitates direct book sales and serves as a platform for publishers, writers, translators, and agents to network and collaborate.

Each year, a guest of honor country is featured, promoting cross-cultural understanding. The 36th edition of the TIBF will welcome Iraq as guest of honor.

Ebrahim Heydari, spokesperson for the 36th Tehran International Book Fair, made the remarks at the press conference of the prestigious event on Monday, just two days before the TIBF starts.

There are 2,363 Iranian publishers at the exhibition, 1,626 of whom are in person at the exhibition. The publishers showcase their latest books in 75,000 square meters.

Masoud moinipour, head of the Library, Museum and Documentation Center of Iran's Majlis, announced, "This year we will attend the book fair with more than 130 titles published in the publications of the library of Majlis."

"About 10 of these titles have been published in the last three or four months, and some of them were published last week," he added.

Complementing the book exhibitions, the fair offers seminars, workshops, book launches, and author meetings, fostering intellectual exchange.

The TIBF plays a vital role in promoting literacy and a love of reading, contributing to the region's intellectual and cultural development by making books accessible and cultivating a vibrant literary culture.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour