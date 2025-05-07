Araghchi reacts to reports of UK arrests of Iranian citizens

"Disturbed to learn that Iranian citizens have reportedly been arrested by UK security services," the top Iranian diplomat said on X on late Tuesday night.

"If credible allegations of misconduct are established, Iran stands ready to assist investigations," he stressed.

He also called on the UK to ensure respect for the Iranian citizens' rights and afford them due process.

British police said on Sunday that they had arrested eight individuals, including seven Iranian nationals, in separate operations on suspicion of ‘terrorism offences.’

The arrests come amid ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States. Some analysts speculated in Iranian media that the incident could have been an act of provocation meant to subvert the negotiations, to which Israel is opposed.

