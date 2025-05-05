  1. Culture
Pres. to address closing ceremony of 6th Imam Reza Congress

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – The closing ceremony of the Sixth World Congress of Imam Reza (AS) will be held at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) on Monday in the presence of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian who is set to deliver a speech.

Concurrent with the Decade of Grace, President Masoud Pezeshkian, who traveled to the holy city of Qom this Monday morning, will depart for the shrine city of Mashhad this afternoon after visiting the holy shrine Hazrat Masoumeh (SA), Public Relations Department Manager of the Presidential Office Habibollah Abbasi noted.

The president will leave Qom for Mashhad on Monday afternoon after addressing the third session of the sixth term of the Assembly of Experts in this holy city.

On Monday morning, President Pezeshkian was warmly welcomed by local officials upon his arrival in the shrine city of Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province.

Before attending the official session, the president is scheduled to visit the holy shrine of the sister of the Eighth Infallible Household of the Holy Prophet Imam Reza (AS). 

