The traditional ceremony of changing the flag of the illuminated dome of the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) was held with the participation of Custodian of the Holy Shrine of Astan Quds Razavi Ayatollah Ahmad Marvi, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Custodian of the Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeedi, and a group of servants and pilgrims of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH).

MNA