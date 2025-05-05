Ten dead after tourist boats capsize in China (+VIDEO)

Sudden strong winds caused the boats to capsize in a river in Qianxi city in Guizhou on Sunday, leading 84 people to fall into the water, according to state media reports. The death toll jumped from nine after the body of one missing person was found on Monday.

The incident occurred as China celebrated the tail end of its week-long May Day holiday, a peak season for travel.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping had earlier urged "all-out efforts" in the search and rescue.

President Xi noted that other similar accidents had taken place recently, and stressed the importance of strengthening safety measures, state media said.

Authorities in China have also been told to step up public safety measures over peak tourist season.

Sunday's incident comes just two months after 11 people were killed in another accident, when a passenger boat struck an industrial vessel in China's Hunan province.

Another accident occurred over the weekend in the eastern city of Suzhou, after a sightseeing helicopter crashed in a newly-opened park, killing one person and injuring four on board.

