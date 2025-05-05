  1. Politics
May 5, 2025, 10:49 AM

Iran foreign minister to visit India after talks in Pakistan

Iran foreign minister to visit India after talks in Pakistan

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit India this weekend, after holding talks with Pakistani officials in Islamabad.

The announcement was made by Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesman of Iran's foreign ministry, on Monday, as Araghchi is visiting Islamabad for talks.

Araghchi will visit India on Thursday, he said.

"The Foreign Minister's visit to Pakistan is within the framework of Iran's continuous and close consultations with neighboring countries," Baghaei said.

"We have a very close relationship with Pakistan and regularly consult on various bilateral, regional, and international issues," Baghaei stressed.

"Regional issues, especially those related to occupied Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, will be on the agenda of Araghchi's talks with his counterpart in Pakistan," he added.

MP/

News ID 231433

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News