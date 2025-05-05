Iran foreign minister to visit India after talks in Pakistan

The announcement was made by Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesman of Iran's foreign ministry, on Monday, as Araghchi is visiting Islamabad for talks.

Araghchi will visit India on Thursday, he said.

"The Foreign Minister's visit to Pakistan is within the framework of Iran's continuous and close consultations with neighboring countries," Baghaei said.

"We have a very close relationship with Pakistan and regularly consult on various bilateral, regional, and international issues," Baghaei stressed.

"Regional issues, especially those related to occupied Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, will be on the agenda of Araghchi's talks with his counterpart in Pakistan," he added.

