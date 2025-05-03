Iranian weightlifter wins 2 medals in Peru competitions

Hosseini won the silver medal in the 64 kg category in the double snatch, lifting 11 kg in the second lift.
TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Iranian female weightlifter Alma Hosseini won silver and bronze medals at the World Junior and Youth Championships in Peru.
Hosseini won the silver medal in the 64 kg category in the double snatch, lifting 11 kg in the second lift.
Overall, she ranked third in the world with a lift of 197 kilograms and won the bronze medal in this category.
MNA/
