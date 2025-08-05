Iranians cannot stand tyranny: Parl. speaker Ghalibaf

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks during an open session of Parliament on Tuesday, marking the anniversary of the country’s Constitutional Revolution.

“Today, one of the most important chapters in Iran’s contemporary history opened with the call of our nation for justice and law,” he noted, Press TV reported.

The Constitutional Revolution of Iran took place between 1906 and 1911 during the Qajar era, which was forced to issue the decree for the constitution and the creation of an elected parliament (the Majlis) on August 5, 1906. As a result, the royal power was limited and a parliamentary system was established.

The parliament speaker further said that Majlis is the child of the Constitutional Revolution and a valuable relic of the national movement that has been entrusted to us today.

According to Ghalibaf, while the Constitutional Revolution faced numerous challenges, including foreign intervention, “it arose from the heart of the people and emerged from religious and social faith and awareness.”

He also described the movement not just as political change, but as Iran’s pioneering effort to build a religious democracy and resist foreign-backed tyranny.

The Constitutional Revolution, he said, “planted the seeds of awareness, public participation, justice-seeking, and adherence to the law in the souls of the Iranian nation.”

“The Iranian nation showed that it does not accept tyranny, that it is fighting against the evil foreign domination, and that no individual or group can hinder the historical motives of this nation’s quest for justice and freedom,” he added.

MNA