Iran summons Argentina’s chargé d’affaires over false claims

In response to the unlawful and internationally improper move by the Argentine Prosecutor’s Office in levelling allegations against senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Chargé d’Affaires of Argentina in Tehran was summoned by Issa Kameli, Director General for the Americas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Chargé d’Affaires was delivered the Islamic Republic of Iran’s official note of strong protest.

During the meeting, Kameli conveyed the Islamic Republic’s categorical rejection and condemnation of the unfounded accusations made by the Argentine judiciary and official authorities. He emphasized that the decision by the AMIA case prosecutor to level accusations against senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran constitutes yet another deviation in the protracted judicial proceedings related to a suspicious incident dating back to 1994, and only serves to deepen the numerous unanswered questions and ambiguities surrounding the case—ambiguities that have persisted due to the continuous interference and influence of individuals affiliated with the Zionist regime, which has turned the case into a political instrument for advancing that regime’s anti-Iranian agenda.

Kameli emphasized that this prosecutorial action is in manifest contravention of fundamental principles and norms of international law, particularly those pertaining to sovereign equality and political independence of states. He described the measure as an unfortunate precedent in international relations and asserted that such conduct not only escalates diplomatic tensions between the two countries but also constitutes an internationally wrongful act, thereby entailing the international responsibility of the Argentine government.

Calling upon the competent authorities of the Argentine government to rectify this misguided course, Kameli warned of the legal and political repercussions arising from the prosecutor’s actions. He underscored that the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent right, under international law, to take all necessary and proportionate measures to safeguard its rights and interests.

MP/MFA