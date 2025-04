US warplanes carried out 15 airstrikes targeting Kamaran island off Hudaydyah coast, West Yemen, Press TV reported the Yemeni local media as reporting.

The media reports also said that the US military conducted separate aerial aggression, targeting Al-Zaher district, Al-Bayda province in Yemen.

The same Kamaran was targeted by US warplanes on Monday.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties by the time this report was being published.

