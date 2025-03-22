https://en.mehrnews.com/news/229869/ Mar 22, 2025, 3:05 PM News ID 229869 World Middle East World Middle East Mar 22, 2025, 3:05 PM Loud explosions heard in central "Israel" TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – The Zionist Israeli regime's media reported that loud explosions were heard in the center of occupied Palestine. This item is being updated... News ID 229869 کپی شد Related News Israeli regime says responds to rocket fire from Lebanon 5 rockets fired from Lebanon into northern occupied lands Gaza launches missile attack on Ashkelon Leader lauds martyred resistance figures in Nowruz message Israel intensifies attacks as Syrian Takfiris invade Lebanon Tags Israeli Regime Zionist Regime Lebanon Tel Aviv
Your Comment