US has no right to dictate Iran's foreign policy: FM

"The United States Government has no authority, or business, dictating Iranian foreign policy. That era ended in 1979," the top Iranian diplomat wrote on X.

"Biden was last year bamboozled into HANDING OVER UNPRECEDENTED 23 BILLION DOLLARS TO A GENOCIDAL REGIME. More than 60,000 Palestinians killed and the world holds America fully accountable," he added.

"End support for Israeli genocide and terrorism. Stop killing of Yemeni people."

American and British warplanes savagely attacked Yemen on Saturday night, killing and injuring dozens of civilians after the US president vowed to use “overwhelming lethal force” against the already impoverished Arab Peninsula nation that had recently resumed a ban on Israeli ships from crossing key maritime regions.

MP/