Tehran rejects ‘unfounded’ G7 allegations against Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has slammed the claims in the statement of the G7 foreign ministers in Canada regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran as completely baseless and deceitful.

Baghaei described the accusation that Iran’s behavior in the region is destabilizing as a clear distortion of truth and malicious projection by the authors of the statement. Referring to the illegal, irresponsible, and interventionist acts of G7 member states in West Asia, especially their military, financial, or political support for the genocidal Israeli regime, he stressed that the group’s members must be held accountable for their improper conduct regarding peace and stability in West Asia and their complicity in gross violations of humanitarian and human rights laws in occupied Palestine.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also stressed that Iran's nuclear activities are in accordance with the country's technical and industrial needs and its international rights and obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty and Safeguards Agreement. He called G7 concerns on this matter “unfounded” and

merely reflective of the “political approach” of certain G7 member states.

Baghaei highlighted Iran's leading role in promoting a Middle East free of nuclear weapons, saying the occupying Zionist regime is the sole obstacle to achieving this goal. He noted that this regime, enjoying full support from G7 countries, pushes ahead with its crimes and gross violations of humanitarian and human rights laws in Gaza and the West Bank as well as acts of aggression against regional countries and it also continues to develop weapons of mass destruction. Baghaei added that the regime poses a serious threat to international peace and security.

He reaffirmed Iran's inalienable right to defend its people, territorial integrity, and sovereignty against any threats or aggression. Baghaei underscored that it is necessary that Iran develop its military-defense capabilities for this purpose, adding that the nation’s defensive capacities not only ensure national security but also protect peace and security in West Asia.

He further rejected the repetitive and irresponsible anti-Iran claims made by the G7 concerning the Ukraine war. Baghaei reiterated Iran's principled policy of opposing war and supporting the resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomatic negotiations among the warring parties.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is by no means involved in the Ukraine conflict and the accusers should correct their flawed policies instead of insisting on blame-shifting and considering themselves as superior.

