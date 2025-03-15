Kyrgyz pres. issues message on border treaty with Tajikistan

The following is the full text of the message of Kyrgyzstan's president Sadyr Japarov on the signing of a border treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan:

Dear Kyrgyzstanis!

Today, the border issue between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which had remained unresolved for 101 years (since 1924), has finally been settled.

This is a significant event not only for both countries but for the entire Central Asian region. Now, it can be said that all countries in the region have fully resolved their border disputes. From this moment on, eternal peace has been established in Central Asia.

The countries of Central Asia must now begin the process of introducing a visa-free regime among themselves and a unified visa for visitors from other countries, allowing free movement across the entire region, similar to the Schengen visa.

The agreement signed today will be presented for ratification in the Zhogorku Kenesh (the Parliament) on March 19 by Kamchybek Kydyrshaevich.

Before ratification, we did not disclose many details of the document, as we did not want to interfere with the process before its signing. Now, on March 19, Kamchybek Kydyrshaevich will thoroughly explain every detail of the agreement.

Journalists, public activists, demagogues, populists, and those looking to attract attention or gain votes in the next elections—be sure to attend.

Ask questions openly, get clear and comprehensive answers. When complex and historic issues are being resolved between two states, personal interests must be set aside.

Unfortunately, we have developed a different trend: for the past 30 years, those who shouted the loudest or acted for show have gained the most popularity.

However, grandstanding and artificial gestures bring only temporary fame, after which many politicians find themselves in an awkward position. Our people have already learned to see through such things.

Whether it is a deputy or a politician on the street, no one should be in a hurry to make a loud statement when discussing important issues for the state and the people. It is necessary to conduct a balanced and reasonable dialog.

The state should not become a stage for politicians or activists who think, “As long as I make a name for myself, gain points, and collect votes for the next election.” Such an approach must be abandoned. For 30 years, we have witnessed how reckless statements by politicians have derailed important initiatives. How many beneficial projects have been halted or set back because of this?

We also were deputies, politicians, and ministers. But we never engaged in populism for attention. In any issue, we carefully studied the situation, analyzed it, and only then raised the topic, making sure our words did not harm the state or the people. Similarly, in this border issue, we worked on it meticulously for four years, measuring it 70 times.

Of course, it is difficult for our citizens to leave the transferred territories to another country, because it is their native land, the place where ancestors are buried. The residents of Tajik villages that were transferred to Kyrgyzstan feel the same way. This is hard for both sides.

But when a state border issue is being resolved, the interests of a single village cannot take precedence. The interests of the entire state come first. Our ancestors rest in many places, from Altai, Yenisei, and Kyzyl-Jar to Kulja, Urumqi, and Beijing.

In addition to the village of Dostuk, several houses were also relocated, placed in a chessboard pattern along the border. This was necessary because the border fence must follow a straight line. Otherwise, border control in the future would be difficult for the border guards of both countries.

Over the 30 years, thousands of citizens have died on both sides as a result of border conflicts.

The state will not neglect our citizens who were forced to leave their homes. We will provide them with new, modern homes with far better living conditions.

You will hear the full details on March 19 in the Zhogorku Kenesh from Kamchybek Kydyrshaevich.

