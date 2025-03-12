  1. Politics
Mar 12, 2025, 6:11 PM

Leader says Iran has grown stronger despite losses of figures

Leader says Iran has grown stronger despite losses of figures

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has grown stronger despite losses of great figure such as its former President Ebrahim Raeisi since last year.

A meeting between Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and university students was held on Wednesday during the holy month of Ramadan.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, contrary to the flawed, baseless, and shallow views of its enemies, opponents, and rivals, and despite the absence of figures like Martyrs Raeisi, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Haniyeh, Safieddine, Sinwar, and Deif, has become stronger in some issues compared to the same day last year, and in some matters, if it is not stronger, it is not weaker either," the Leader said.

This item is being updated...

News ID 229545

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News