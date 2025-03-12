Leader says Iran has grown stronger despite losses of figures

A meeting between Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and university students was held on Wednesday during the holy month of Ramadan.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, contrary to the flawed, baseless, and shallow views of its enemies, opponents, and rivals, and despite the absence of figures like Martyrs Raeisi, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Haniyeh, Safieddine, Sinwar, and Deif, has become stronger in some issues compared to the same day last year, and in some matters, if it is not stronger, it is not weaker either," the Leader said.

This item is being updated...