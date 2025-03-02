Yemen warns Riyadh to learn from Zelensky's fate

Mohammed Farah, a member of the political bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, issued a sharp warning to Saudi leaders, urging them to reflect on the recent events in the White House, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was humiliated.

In a post on the social media platform X, Farah directly addressed Saudi authorities, stating, "Did you see how the US treated its most loyal ally in Eastern Europe, a Jewish figure like Zelensky? How easily did they abandon him? What guarantee do you have that your wealth, deposited in American banks, will remain safe?"

He went on to ask Saudis what assurance they have that the Americans will not turn their backs on them and denounce all their actions—just as they did with Ukraine.

Farah emphasized that if Washington could treat its close allies with such disdain, its attitude toward the Arab and Muslim world would likely be even worse.

His comments come against the backdrop of recent diplomatic and economic developments between Saudi Arabia and the United States

MP/6395017