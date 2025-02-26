Lavrov had no message from US in Tehran talks

Abbas Araghchi said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave a comprehensive report on Russia’s talks with the United States and other regional states during his visit to Tehran. However, he emphasized that Lavrov did not bring any message from Washington.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Araghchi said, "Two days ago, we held negotiations with three European countries in Geneva, discussing nuclear issues and other matters, which had their ups and downs."

Regarding Lavrov’s visit to Tehran, Araghchi stated, "We had extensive discussions with the Russian Foreign Minister on regional and bilateral matters."

He further stressed, "Lavrov provided a detailed report on Russia’s negotiations with the US and regional countries, but he had no message to deliver, nor was he supposed to bring one."

