Chalandari said that according to the plans, the flights of these two airlines will resume on March 1 and March second, respectively.

Regarding flight performance in the first eleven months of this year, he stated that from the beginning of 1403 to the middle of February, 47,476 passenger flights have been operated which is an increase of 4.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

Cargo flights also have increased by more than 69 percent.

