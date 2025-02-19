  1. World
UK prepared to send Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Britain is prepared to send Typhoon fighter jets to police the skies over Ukraine to help secure peace, according to reports.

However, Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, said that Moscow would not accept the deployment to Ukraine of Nato troops as part of any peace deal, The Times reported.

On Tuesday the US and Russia held four and a half hours of talks to end the war, with no European nations at the negotiating table in Saudi Arabia.

Lavrov cast doubt upon plans for a European-led peacekeeping force in Ukraine. He said, “The appearance of troops from Nato countries … under a foreign flag, the flag of the European Union or the national flag, is unacceptable.”

