Key points of the plan include opposing forced displacement & Israeli control over Gaza, rebuilding Gaza and reopening border crossings for humanitarian aid, and addressing Hamas’ governance & the role of the Palestinian Authority.

The media said that Egypt plays a central role in brokering the agreement.

This plan is strong in such a way that it opposes the plan of Israel and the United States to control the Gaza Strip and displace its residents, it added.

