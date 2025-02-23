  1. World
Second round of Talks of Israel-Hamas unlikely to succeed

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – An Israeli newspaper has cast doubt on the success of the second phase of negotiations between Israel and Hamas, citing weak prospects for an imminent deal.

Currently, the chances of reaching an agreement on the second phase of the talks within the next week are very low,  Ynet reported.

Hamas may agree to extend Phase 1 but will demand greater concessions from Israel, it suggested.

Among the concessions that Israel may offer is an increase in the number of Palestinian prisoners released for every Israeli prisoner.

According to the report, Tel Aviv may also increase the amount of humanitarian aid and allow temporary houses and heavy equipment to enter Gaza.

