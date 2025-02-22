  1. Technology
Feb 22, 2025, 6:58 AM

Iran comments on Shahed drone purchase condition

Iran comments on Shahed drone purchase condition

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations has revealed the conditions for purchasing Iran's Shahed drone.

Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations has stressed that there is “no legal prohibition” on the sale of the country’s Shahed drone to other countries.

“The Shahed drone is among the world’s most advanced unmanned aerial vehicles, possessing exceptional reconnaissance, surveillance, and operational capabilities while maintaining an extremely cost-effective price,” the mission said in a post on X on Friday.

“There is no legal prohibition on its sale. Any country that commits to refraining from using it in acts of aggression against another state is eligible to apply for its purchase,” it emphasized.

MP/

News ID 228682

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News