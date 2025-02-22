Iran comments on Shahed drone purchase condition

Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations has stressed that there is “no legal prohibition” on the sale of the country’s Shahed drone to other countries.

“The Shahed drone is among the world’s most advanced unmanned aerial vehicles, possessing exceptional reconnaissance, surveillance, and operational capabilities while maintaining an extremely cost-effective price,” the mission said in a post on X on Friday.

“There is no legal prohibition on its sale. Any country that commits to refraining from using it in acts of aggression against another state is eligible to apply for its purchase,” it emphasized.

MP/