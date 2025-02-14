11 killed, 6 injured in bomb blast in SW Pakistan

Deputy Commissioner of Harnai Hazrat Wali told Xinhua that a roadside bomb blast hit a vehicle carrying laborers in Shahrag area of Harnai, leaving 11 dead and six others injured, Xinhua reported.

Police, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital where a couple were in critical condition.

The deputy commissioner said that the improvised explosive device was planted on the roadside and it was detonated with a remote-controlled device.

The laborers were going to work at a coal mine when they came under the attack, said the official, adding that the police and security forces had cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the death of the miners and condemned the attack.

"Those ruthless elements responsible for harming the lives and property of innocent and unarmed citizens will have to pay a very heavy price," said the prime minister, affirming that efforts to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country are actively underway.

MNA