Top American diplomat in Tel Aviv for talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in the occupied territories as the first stop of his Middle East tour.

The US State Department announced on Thursday that Rubio would be traveling to Europe and the Middle East from February 13 to 18.

As stated in the official statement, his discussions in the region will focus on securing the release of Israeli captives and advancing the second phase of ongoing agreements with regional leaders.

The State Department had previously confirmed that Rubio’s itinerary includes visits to Germany, the occupied territories, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

MP/6380091