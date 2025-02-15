Iranian unveils tracker with military, civilian applications

The precise and secure tracker "Sohair 1" was unveiled on Thursday evening in Tehran. Brigadier General Seyed Mahdi Farahi, Deputy for Industrial and Research Affairs of the Ministry of Defense, and Brigadier General Majid Fakhri, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Armed Forces Geographical Organization of Iran, attended the event.

Establishing communication with the permanent GNSS stations of the Armed Forces Geographical Organization to enhance tracking accuracy to the centimeter level is among the capabilities of this system.

Satellite trackers are one of the most important tools of positioning and tracking technology in the modern world, utilizing the Global Positioning System to determine the precise location of objects or individuals. These trackers can only connect to the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), and their accuracy is within the meter range.

Currently, the Geographical Organization of Iran has nearly 170 permanent GNSS stations located throughout the country. The tracker, by receiving information from these stations, will be able to provide positioning within the centimeter range, which has applications in various military and civilian fields, including transportation and logistics.

The laboratory prototype of the precise tracker was designed and built at the Geographical Organization of Iran, with its industrial version developed in collaboration with Iranian knowledge-based companies.

During the unveiling ceremony, Brigadier General Farahi said that this locator has been pilot-installed on 150 vehicles.

